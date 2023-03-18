Apella Capital LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 2.6 %

Danaher stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

