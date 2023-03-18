Apella Capital LLC Buys 787 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM opened at $50.76 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

