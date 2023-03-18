Apella Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,598 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

