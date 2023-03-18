Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

