Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,003,000. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 154,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $215.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.15 and its 200 day moving average is $215.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

