Apella Capital LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $129.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

