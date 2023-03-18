Apella Capital LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 240.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $145.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

