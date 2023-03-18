Apella Capital LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

