Apella Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IWM opened at $171.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

