Apella Capital LLC Invests $325,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $184.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

