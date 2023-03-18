Apella Capital LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 567,334 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 489,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,223,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $13.57.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

