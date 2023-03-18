Apella Capital LLC Sells 306 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $53.81.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

