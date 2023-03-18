Apella Capital LLC Sells 3,297 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFS opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $209.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

