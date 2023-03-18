Apella Capital LLC Sells 342 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.