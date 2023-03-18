Apella Capital LLC Sells 401 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $213.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.54.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

