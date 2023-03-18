Apella Capital LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $184.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

