APENFT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.73 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One APENFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $117.34 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

