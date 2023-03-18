API3 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.86 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $102.73 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00006025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00372954 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.02 or 0.27107625 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

