Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $576,031.88

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $576,031.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.