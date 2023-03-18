Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.31.

APLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 5.01. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $27.12.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 145.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chuck Hastings purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $817,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 5,204.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 89.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

