Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Trimmed by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,716 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 3.7% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 41,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 159,870 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $122.60 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

