Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.72. 77,667 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $697.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptus Defined Risk ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Aptus Defined Risk ETF

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

