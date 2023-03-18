ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 60,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,710. The company has a market cap of $30.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.