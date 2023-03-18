Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Hits $13.29 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and $406,389.43 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00364342 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,284.50 or 0.26477818 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.