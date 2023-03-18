Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (ACKAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3072 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

(Get Rating)

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.