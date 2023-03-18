Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (ACKAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3072 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

(Get Rating)

See Also

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.