Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (ACKAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3072 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.
About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
