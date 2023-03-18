Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 12,476 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 555,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,010. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

