Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 213,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Shares of FTRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 81,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $281.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

