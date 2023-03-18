Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,693,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,143. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.