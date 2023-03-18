Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.75 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 75.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $630.97. 7,930,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,818. The firm has a market cap of $263.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $597.58 and its 200 day moving average is $535.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

