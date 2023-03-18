Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.67. 23,711,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,665,377. The stock has a market cap of $216.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

