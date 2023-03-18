Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 213,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS OMFL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.62. 519,832 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

