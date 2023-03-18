Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Nutanix worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,635. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,824.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,258,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

