Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.71.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $180.00. 3,120,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.