Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Citigroup

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 677,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,841. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after buying an additional 280,691 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

