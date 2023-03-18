Arweave (AR) Price Hits $9.47 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.47 or 0.00034372 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $316.17 million and $40.19 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,544.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00137758 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

