Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
