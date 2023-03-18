Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

