Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
Associated Banc Trading Down 9.0 %
ASB opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Associated Banc
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
