Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Associated Banc Trading Down 9.0 %

ASB opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

