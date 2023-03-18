Astrafer Trading Up 16.1% This Week (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00006170 BTC on popular exchanges. Astrafer has a market cap of $263.25 million and $65,106.47 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00366994 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,287.93 or 0.26674403 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,485,525 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.68807724 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $98,195.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

