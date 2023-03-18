Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $1.79. Atento shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 5,042 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atento in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

