Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $1.79. Atento shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 5,042 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atento in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Atento Trading Down 6.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
