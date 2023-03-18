Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 6.3%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). Approximately 39,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 133,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £85.17 million, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

Aura Energy Company Profile

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

Featured Articles

