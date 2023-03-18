Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.28. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,142 shares changing hands.
Aura Systems Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.
Aura Systems Company Profile
Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.
