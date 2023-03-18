Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.39

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.39 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Autins Group shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.

Autins Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.62.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion and assembly, prototyping, tooling, and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

