Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.61 billion and $303.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.24 or 0.00063301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,673,504 coins and its circulating supply is 325,610,784 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

