Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 936,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 464,166 shares.The stock last traded at $72.56 and had previously closed at $71.84.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 826,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,620,000 after acquiring an additional 520,199 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,512,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 207,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,088,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

