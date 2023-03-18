AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,944.29.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,113 ($37.94) to GBX 3,225 ($39.31) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

