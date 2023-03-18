Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,106 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,313,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SRLN opened at $40.71 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.