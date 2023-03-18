Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

