Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $244.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

