Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,576 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.5 %

CVS stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.66. 3,639,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.52 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

