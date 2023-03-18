Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Director Purchases $73,875.00 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $12,248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

